3 Bodies Recovered From Avalanche-Hit Khardung La in Ladakh, 7 Still Trapped
On Thursday, a warning was issued in nine districts of Kashmir for the avalanche-prone areas of Anantnag, Kulgam, Budgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Kargil and Leh districts.
Ten are reportedly trapped in vehicles after an avalanche hit Khardung La in Ladakh (Image: ANI)
Leh (Ladakh): The bodies of three civilians were recovered by rescue forces hours after ten people were caught in an avalanche in Ladakh's Khardung La on Friday morning.
Seven others remain trapped as rescue operations by the district administration, police and the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) are still underway.
