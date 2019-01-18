LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

3 Bodies Recovered From Avalanche-Hit Khardung La in Ladakh, 7 Still Trapped

On Thursday, a warning was issued in nine districts of Kashmir for the avalanche-prone areas of Anantnag, Kulgam, Budgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Kargil and Leh districts.

News18.com

Updated:January 18, 2019, 12:48 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
3 Bodies Recovered From Avalanche-Hit Khardung La in Ladakh, 7 Still Trapped
Ten are reportedly trapped in vehicles after an avalanche hit Khardung La in Ladakh (Image: ANI)
Loading...
Leh (Ladakh): The bodies of three civilians were recovered by rescue forces hours after ten people were caught in an avalanche in Ladakh's Khardung La on Friday morning.

Seven others remain trapped as rescue operations by the district administration, police and the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) are still underway.

On Thursday, a warning was issued in nine districts of Kashmir for the avalanche-prone areas of Anantnag, Kulgam, Budgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Kargil and Leh districts.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram