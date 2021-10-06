10 Jharkhand Tribal Women, Struggling in Tamil Nadu Due to Language Barrier, Forced to Leave State

Ten tribal women from Jharkhand were forced to return to their home state after facing difficulties while working in Tamil Nadu. The difference in language posed a huge challenge to them. These women, who primarily hail from remote areas of Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, had moved to Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu to work for a company. On Tuesday, a statement released by the Jharkhand government said that these women, beleaguered by the language problem, had sought help from the State Migrant Control Room, which is under the Labor Department.

“Following the instructions of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the women were brought back to Jharkhand from Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu. All of them were finding it difficult to work there due to language problems," the statement read, according to the Republic World.

After gaining sufficient information on the matter, the chief minister directed the Labour Department and Control Room to bring the women back safely. The control room then contacted the manager of the company and arranged for their safe passage. According to the statement, all of them reached Jharkhand (Chakradharpur) on October 5.

The women have been compensated well by the company they used to work for. Reports say that they received a net sum of Rs. 90,200 as salary.

Earlier this year in June, 36 women, from the Dumka district of Jharkhand, who were stranded in Tamil Nadu owing to the lockdown restrictions, were also brought back from there with help from the state government.

