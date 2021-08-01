10 UP Districts are Now Covid-Free, State Reports Only 36 Fresh Cases

In a major boost to Uttar Pradesh, as many as 10 districts with active and fresh Covid-19 cases have become free of infection. The state’s recovery rate has climbed up to a remarkable 98.6% testifying the success of the ‘UP’s Covid Control Model’ in eradicating the virus.

The 10 districts are Aligarh, Amroha, Etah, Farrukhabad, Hathras, Kasganj, Kaushambi, Mahoba, Pratapgarh and Shravasti.

In what comes as a big relief, none of the 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh have reported fresh Covid-19 cases in double-digits for nearly a week now.

Indicating signs that the dangerous virus is receding from the state, as many as 52 districts reported no case of infection in the last 24 hours, whereas over 23 districts reported new cases in single digit.

In another significant development, the active caseload in the most populous state which was at a high of 3,10,783 in April, has been reduced to just 664 now, whereas states such as Kerala and Maharashtra account for a heavy active caseload of 1,61,332 and 80,871.

Out of the 2,48,152 samples tested in the last 24 hours, merely 36 tested positive in the most populous state.

Proactive measures such as the aggressive ‘Trace, Test & Treat’ and prevention through vaccination and partial curfews to eradicate the pandemic, the UP government has left no stone unturned to minimise its devastating impact, as a result of which the positivity rate has slumped to 0.01%, the lowest in the country.

In a bid to achieve self-sufficiency in production of the life-saving fluid which became scarce amid second wave across the country, Uttar Pradesh has ramped up its oxygen production as 254 out of the 551 sanctioned plants have become functional.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here