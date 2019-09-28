Take the pledge to vote

10 Year-old-boy Dead, Another Injured After 'Tantrik' Performs Rituals in West Bengal

According to a complaint lodged by Arfina Bibi, her son Jan Nabi Sheikh died and six-year-old son Jahangir Sheikh is admitted to a hospital with serious injuries due to occult practice by Alpana Bibi of Kanthalberia village.

PTI

September 28, 2019
Nakashipara: A suspected 'tantrik' (occult practitioner) has been arrested following the death of a 10-year-old boy, allegedly due to rituals

performed by her, in West Bengal's Nadia district, police said.

According to a complaint lodged by Arfina Bibi, her son Jan Nabi Sheikh died and six-year-old son Jahangir Sheikh is admitted to a hospital with serious injuries due to occult practice by Alpana Bibi of Kanthalberia village, an officer of Nakashipara police station said.

The accused has been arrested following the complaint on Friday, he said.

According to the complaint, Arfina Bibi and Haladhar Sheikh, residents of Nangla village, had taken their sons to Alpana Bibi for treatment on September 22.

When Arfina Bibi revisited Alpana Bibi on September 25, she found that her sons' backs were burnt due to applying of hot oil, ghee and chilli powder on them, the officer said.

However, when Arfina Bibi demanded that her sons be returned to her, Alpana Bibi allegedly demanded Rs 10,500 for releasing them, following which Arfina Bibi returned home to fetch the money, he said.

When Arfina Bibi again returned to Alpana Bibi on Friday, the accused allegedly handed over the body of Jan Nabi Sheikh to the deceased's mother and offered her Rs 4,000 to keep quiet.

Following this, Arfina Bibi took her two sons to the hospital, where doctors declared Jan Nabi Sheikh brought dead, the officer said.

