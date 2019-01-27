English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
10-year-old Boy Killed, Girl Injured After Truck Rams into Hut in UP
The accident took place in Kasera Pokhra village under the Zamania police station area late Friday night when the front wheel of the truck carrying sand exploded.
Representative image.
Ghazipur: A 10-year-old boy was killed while his sister sustained injuries when a truck rammed into their hut here, police said Sunday.
The accident took place in Kasera Pokhra village under the Zamania police station area late Friday night when the front wheel of the truck carrying sand exploded, they said.
The truck rammed into the hut killing the boy and injuring his sister, police added.
The deceased has been identified as Aman, Station House Officer Hemant Kumar Singh said.
The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said.
The hunt is on to trace the truck driver who fled the spot, the SHO said.
