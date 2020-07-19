INDIA

10-Year-old Boy Swept Away in Nullah in Nagpur, Search Operations Launched

Representative image.

The boy, while crossing the nullah using an iron pole placed across it, lost his balance and fell into the water, a fire official said.

  • PTI Nagpur
  • Last Updated: July 19, 2020, 6:29 PM IST
A 10-year-old boy slipped into a nullah in Nagpur city of Maharashtra on Sunday and was swept away due to the force of water, a fire brigade official said. The incident occurred around 2 pm in Gulmohar Nagar locality, he said.

"The boy, while crossing the nullah using an iron pole placed across it, lost his balance and fell into the water," fire officer Rajendra Uchke said.

"We have launched a search operation. Three teams of personnel from Kalamna, Ganjipeth and Sakkardara fire stations are involved in it and a boat is also being used," he said.

