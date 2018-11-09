English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
10-Year-Old Differently Abled Girl Raped in West Bengal, Dies
The deaf and dumb girl was raped inside a toilet near her residence under Shyampur police station on Monday, a police officer said.
Representational Image.
Loading...
Uluberia (WB): A differently abled 10-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped in Simulia area of Howrah district on Monday, died while being taken to a hospital, police said on Friday.
The deaf and dumb girl was raped inside a toilet near her residence under Shyampur police station on Monday, a police officer said.
However, the incident came to light only on Thursday after her mother noticed that she was behaving differently for the last few days and also experiencing urinary problems, he said.
She was then taken to a local hospital, where doctors confirmed rape and referred her to the Uluberia sub-divisional hospital, but the girl died en route, the officer said.
The accused, 18, was arrested on Friday and produced in Uluberia court, which remanded him to seven days police custody, he said.
The deaf and dumb girl was raped inside a toilet near her residence under Shyampur police station on Monday, a police officer said.
However, the incident came to light only on Thursday after her mother noticed that she was behaving differently for the last few days and also experiencing urinary problems, he said.
She was then taken to a local hospital, where doctors confirmed rape and referred her to the Uluberia sub-divisional hospital, but the girl died en route, the officer said.
The accused, 18, was arrested on Friday and produced in Uluberia court, which remanded him to seven days police custody, he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Friday 02 November , 2018 Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Somi Khan and Megha Dadhe Get Aggressive in the Captaincy Task
- Moeen Four-for Spins England to 211-Run Victory in Galle
- Avengers 4: Joe Russo Reveals Infinity War Sequel is 'Currently Sitting Right at Three Hours'
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Vs Harley-Davidson Street 750 - Spec Comparison
- A Pair of Clean Lungs Was Installed In Delhi 6 Days Ago, This Is What It Looks Like After Diwali
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...