10-year-old Girl Abducted in Sleep, Raped and Killed in Graveyard in UP’s Hamirpur
The victim's body was found in the bushes inside the graveyard. There were injury marks on her private parts and around her neck, the police said.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Lucknow: At a time when the country is simmering with anger over the brutal murder of a toddler in Aligarh, a similar incident was reported from Hamirpur district in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning.
A 10-year-old Dailt girl was allegedly abducted when she was sleeping at night next to her mother outside her house, taken to a graveyard where she was raped and later killed.
At around 6 am on Saturday, her body was found in the bushes inside the graveyard, the police said, adding, there were injury marks on her private parts and around her neck.
The victim’s parents work as daily wage labourers at a brick kiln. “I was at brick klin attending a work-related issue; a villager informed me about her being dead and her body lying inside the shamshan ghat (cremation ground),” the girl’s father was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.
The police have detained six people in connection with the case. An FIR has been lodged in in the matter.
