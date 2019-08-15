10-year-old Girl Allegedly Raped Twice by Minor Boys in Telangana, Case Registered

Hyderabad: Two cases under Nirbhaya Act and POCSO Act have been registered against three minor boys for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl at a village in Jogulamba Gadwal district of Telangana, police said on Thursday.

The father of the 10-year-old girl complained on Wednesday that a minor boy called her on the pretext of playing and raped her, police said.

A case under Nirbhaya and POCSO Acts has been registered following the complaint, they said.

The father further complained that two other boys had also raped the girl about six months ago, police said.

A case under Nirbhaya Act and POCSO Act has been booked in this incident also.

The father did not lodge a police complaint earlier for fear of stigma, they said.

The girl was sent to a hospital and shifted to a state-run home for the welfare of girls, they said.

The three accused would be produced before a juvenile justice board after completing investigation, police added.

