10-year-old Girl Allegedly Raped Twice by Minor Boys in Telangana, Case Registered
A case under Nirbhaya and POCSO Acts has been registered following the complaint, police said. The father complained that two other boys had also raped the girl about six months ago.
Representative image.
Hyderabad: Two cases under Nirbhaya Act and POCSO Act have been registered against three minor boys for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl at a village in Jogulamba Gadwal district of Telangana, police said on Thursday.
The father of the 10-year-old girl complained on Wednesday that a minor boy called her on the pretext of playing and raped her, police said.
A case under Nirbhaya and POCSO Acts has been registered following the complaint, they said.
The father further complained that two other boys had also raped the girl about six months ago, police said.
A case under Nirbhaya Act and POCSO Act has been booked in this incident also.
The father did not lodge a police complaint earlier for fear of stigma, they said.
The girl was sent to a hospital and shifted to a state-run home for the welfare of girls, they said.
The three accused would be produced before a juvenile justice board after completing investigation, police added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mika Singh's Concert in Pakistan Attended by ISI Agents, Dawood Ibrahim's Relatives
- Janhvi Kapoor Borrows Money From Driver to Give to Street Kid, Fans Say Sridevi Would Be Proud
- PUBG Mobile Independence Day Challenge: Crate Coupons, Headgears, Gun Skins, Parachutes and More
- Steyn Not 'Medically Ready' to be Part of India Series: CSA
- Reliance Jio’s First Day First Show is Worrying Multiplexes: Numbers Tell Their Own Story