10-year-old Girl in Telangana Village Turns 'Purohit' to Feed Her Family After Father's Covid Death

After Srividya’s father died of Covid-19, 10-year-old took on her father’s profession as a purohit (priest).

Belonging to Telangana’s Nizamabad district, her father Santosh was a pujari in a Hanuman temple in Bogaram village, and died recently due to the coronavirus disease.

After losing her father, the little girl turned breadwinner for her family financially devastated due to the impact of the pandemic and their own personal loss.

She performs pujas, vrathas, vedic hymns for marriages and other ritual ceremonies her livelihood, taking on her family occupation at a very young age.

The eldest to her two other siblings, Srividya, studying in the 7th standard, saw her father breath her last due to lung problems related to Covid.

With none to seek help from, she took up the task of serving her family members, having learnt mantras and hymns from her father, and performs ceremonies in nearby villages.

