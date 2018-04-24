English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
10-year-old Girl Raped by Her Blind Father in Assam
The accused, a blind man, who earned his livelihood by singing on the streets, was caught by locals while allegedly committing the crime at his house on April 21, District Superintendent of Police Sudhakar Singh said.
Image for representation only. (Mir Suhail/ News18 Creatives)
Lakhimpur: A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father in Panigaon Amtola area of Assam's North Lakhimpur district.
The accused, a blind man, who earned his livelihood by singing on the streets, was caught by locals while allegedly committing the crime at his house on April 21, District Superintendent of Police Sudhakar Singh said.
The accused, however, managed to escape, and a search operation is underway to nab him, he said.
An FIR has been lodged at Panigaon police station against the accused by 'Nari Surakshya Samittee', a women rights activist group based out of Lakhimpur.
The girl, in her statement to the police, said that her mother deserted them a few months ago, and since then, she used to be raped, the SP said.
The girl was rescued along with her younger brother by the group, which has also handed over a video of the alleged act to the police.
