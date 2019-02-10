LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
10-year-old Girl Raped by Sweeper Inside Civic Body-run School in Delhi

The accused then threatened the girl of dire consequences if she reported the matter to anyone, the officer said.

PTI

Updated:February 10, 2019, 11:25 AM IST
New Delhi: A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a sweeper inside a civic body-run school in Shahdara district of Delhi, following which the accused was arrested on Saturday, police said.

According to the victim's complaint, she was leaving the school on February 5 when the accused asked her to sit at a place. He then moved her to another seat, then forced her to a wall and raped her, a senior police officer said.

However, the victim later narrated the incident to her relatives following which they approached the police on Saturday and filed a complaint, he said.

A case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav said.

The 38-year-old accused has been working as a sweeper in the EDMC-run school for the last three-to-four months. The victim's parents live in Bihar and she stays with her relatives in Shahdara, the DCP said.

