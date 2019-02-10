English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
10-year-old Girl Raped by Sweeper Inside Civic Body-run School in Delhi
The accused then threatened the girl of dire consequences if she reported the matter to anyone, the officer said.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Loading...
New Delhi: A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a sweeper inside a civic body-run school in Shahdara district of Delhi, following which the accused was arrested on Saturday, police said.
According to the victim's complaint, she was leaving the school on February 5 when the accused asked her to sit at a place. He then moved her to another seat, then forced her to a wall and raped her, a senior police officer said.
The accused then threatened the girl of dire consequences if she reported the matter to anyone, the officer said.
However, the victim later narrated the incident to her relatives following which they approached the police on Saturday and filed a complaint, he said.
A case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav said.
The 38-year-old accused has been working as a sweeper in the EDMC-run school for the last three-to-four months. The victim's parents live in Bihar and she stays with her relatives in Shahdara, the DCP said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
According to the victim's complaint, she was leaving the school on February 5 when the accused asked her to sit at a place. He then moved her to another seat, then forced her to a wall and raped her, a senior police officer said.
The accused then threatened the girl of dire consequences if she reported the matter to anyone, the officer said.
However, the victim later narrated the incident to her relatives following which they approached the police on Saturday and filed a complaint, he said.
A case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav said.
The 38-year-old accused has been working as a sweeper in the EDMC-run school for the last three-to-four months. The victim's parents live in Bihar and she stays with her relatives in Shahdara, the DCP said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PolBytes: Top Newsmakers This Week
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
-
Friday 08 February , 2019
Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
PolBytes: Top Newsmakers This Week
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
Friday 08 February , 2019 Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
Thursday 07 February , 2019 News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Antigua Pitch for Windies-England Test Rated as 'Below Average'
- Alia Bhat and Ranveer Singh Should Look Up History of 'Azadi' Before Making it Their Morning Alarm
- VANS UltraRange AC And Rapidweld Review: It is All About Ultimate Comfort And Versatility
- Gigi & Bella Hadid Lead the Cavalcade at New York Fashion Week in Blood-red Suit & Shimmery Gold Dress
- Dhoni's Presence in World Cup Important for Decision-making: Yuvraj Singh
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results