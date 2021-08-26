10-year-old Girl Raped, Killed in UP's Hathras; Accused Arrested

A 35-year-old man was arrested Thursday for allegedly raping and killing a 10-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, police said. The incident took place early Monday when the accused visited his sisters for Rakshabandhan, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Jaiswal said.

The accused was known to the girl as he had been visiting his two sisters who are married in the same neighbourhood as the victim's. He had lived as a tenant for six months in the area, Jaiswal said.

On the day of the incident, he got drunk and lured the girl to go with him, the officer said. The girl's body was found near a canal on Monday morning and an FIR lodged on the basis of a complaint by her family, the officer said.

A detailed autopsy report is yet to be received, the district police chief said, adding the confirmation of rape would be established after that. He said the accused, a local resident, has a criminal history with at least 11 FIRs lodged against him in Hathras and other parts of western UP in cases of dacoity, theft, liquor and drug peddling, etc.

The FIR in the case has been lodged at the Hathras Junction police station and further legal proceedings are underway, he added.

