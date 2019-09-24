10-Year-old Girl Trapped After Part of Building Collapses in Mumbai's Khar, Rescue Operation Underway
The girl, Mahi Motvani, was trapped when a part of a staircase of the residential building, located near Khar Gymkhana, came crashing down, the police said.
The building has been vacated by the authorities and a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been rushed to the spot.
A 10-year-old girl was left trapped in debris after a portion of a five-storey building collapsed in suburban Khar on Tuesday afternoon.

The girl, Mahi Motvani, was trapped when a part of a staircase of the residential building, located near Khar Gymkhana, came crashing down, the police said. "No casualty has been reported so far and efforts are underway to clear the debris," he said. A rescue team was trying to ascertain if anyone was trapped under the rubble.
Four fire engines along with rescue vans, an ambulance, local civic officials, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and police personnel rushed to the spot, the police added.
