INDIA

1-MIN READ

10-Year-Old Married Off to Her Rapist in Muzaffarnagar, Given Instant Triple Talaq 6 Months Later

Women display a banner and placards as they attend a protest march against rising incidents of rape, in Kolkata on December 4, 2019. (REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri)

Women display a banner and placards as they attend a protest march against rising incidents of rape, in Kolkata on December 4, 2019. (REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri)

A child care helpline representative said the victim alleged that she was married to her sister's brother in-law on February 16.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 22, 2020, 4:40 PM IST
A 10-year-old girl was allegedly married off to her rapist almost six months ago and then given triple talaq, a child care helpline representative said in UP's Muzaffarnagar on Sunday.

The helpline has handed over the case to police. The incident came to light when a team from the helpline visited her for counselling at a village under the district's Budhana police station on August 6.

According to helpline in-charge Punam Sharma, the victim alleged that she was married to her sister's brother in-law on February 16.

The accused, a resident of Shamli district, left the girl to her parents' house on August 4 after which she approached the helpline, she said.

Budhana SHO K P Singh said they have started investigation into the allegations and have called the accused on Monday for further action.

