10-year-old Raped Multiple Times by Neighbour in East Delhi's New Ashok Nagar
The accused would take her to a secluded spot in the building, where the victim and the accused's families resided, to rape her. He even threatened her that he would kill her if she reported the matter to anyone.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
New Delhi: A 10-year-old girl was raped multiple times allegedly by her neighbour in east Delhi's New Ashok Vihar area, police said Monday.
Officials at the New Ashok Nagar police station said they were on Sunday informed about a girl being raped allegedly by her neighbour, following which they rushed to the spot.
The victim told the investigating officer that the man, 27, who lives nearby, raped her and also threatened her, police said.
She has been raped by the accused on multiple occasions, a senior officer said. He would take her to a secluded spot in the building, where the victim and the accused's families resided, to rape her, the officer added.
The accused threatened her that he would kill her if she reported the matter to anyone. However, the victim finally mustered the courage and narrated her ordeal to her mother following which they approached the police, he said.
Confirming the incident, Jasmeet Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) said a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) was registered and the accused arrested.
The accused was working at a private firm, he said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
