News18» News»India»10-year-old Sodomised by Youth in UP Village, Accused Absconding
1-MIN READ

10-year-old Sodomised by Youth in UP Village, Accused Absconding

Uttar Pradesh Police- Image for representation

Uttar Pradesh Police- Image for representation

A 10-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a youth in a village under Kakrauli police station area here, police said on Monday. According to SHO Mukesh Solanki, police registered a case against the youth (20), who is absconding.

In the complaint lodged by the victim's father, it is alleged that the accused took the boy from his house to a nearby field and sodomised him on Sunday.

The youth also threatened him of dire consequences if he told anyone about the issue. Police are searching for the accused, the SHO added.


