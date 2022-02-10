10-Year-Old Student Murdered In UP’s Kanpur, One Eye Gouged Out

A 10-year-old student was brutally murdered in Behta Sakat village of Kanpur district in Uttar Pradesh. The post-mortem report of the deceased boy was released, on February 10, which revealed shocking details about the brutal torture. The family members of the child have also been shaken after seeing the post-mortem report.

The body of the child was found lying naked in a field outside the village, on February 8. According to the post-mortem report, one eye of the child has been gouged out, while the other was pierced with a three-inch nail. There are also numerous marks of cigarette burns on his body and the inflicted wounds reveal he was severely beaten.

The postmortem report has revealed the marks of shoes on his neck, which indicates that the murderers had put their feet on the child’s neck and pinned him to the ground. The villagers in the area are terrified of this brutal murder and are concerned regarding the safety of their children.

According to additional SP Aditya Kumar Shukla, the police arrived on the scene as soon as the child’s body was discovered. The official claimed that police teams have been dispatched to nab the suspects.

The police also found a liquor bottle, two glasses, half-burnt cigarettes and a matchbox at the crime scene.

The police are also of the opinion that two assailants are involved in the incident and they consumed alcohol before committing the brutal murder. A blood-stained stick and the clothes of the child have also been recovered from the crime scene.

The police have filed a case against unknown accused and suspects that someone close to the family could be involved in the murder.

