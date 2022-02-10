100% confident Jats will Stay with BJP; People will Vote for Development, Law and Order in UP: Nitin Gadkari

Jats will remain with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and people will vote for the transformation in law and order and the development done in Uttar Pradesh, Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari told CNN-News18 in an exclusive interview as Uttar Pradesh votes today in the first phase.

“100% I am confident of that,” Gadkari said when asked if Jats would stay with the BJP in Western UP that votes on February 10 and 14. He dismissed the SP-RLD alliance and its call for change. “It never happens in politics that 2 plus 2 is 4. I am fully confident that we will get absolute majority in Uttar Pradesh. Unfortunately, other parties’ agenda is who is a Yadav, who is a Muslim, they want to discriminate voters based on caste, creed, religion and language, but we are not in favour of all this politics,” Gadkari told CNN-News18. He said the comparison of the two regimes clearly indicates that the law and order situation during the Samajwadi Party’s rule was “totally worst” and it was to the credit of chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the way he had handled and “removed ‘gundaraaj’” from UP. “Common people have faith in Yogi and that will mean victory for the BJP in UP,” he said.

The minister further said the other important factor was that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, a double-engine government had given “excellent” developmental projects to UP. “As far as road infra is concerned, I have already promised people of UP that we will make roads of UP within five years up to the US standard. I always tell people about the statement of US president John Kennedy that American roads are not good because America is rich, but America is rich because American roads are good. So from the road, the prosperity will come and that is going to develop UP, bring more employment potential, per capita income and GDP,” the Union Minister told CNN-News18.

He termed record sugarcane dues paid to farmers in UP as a big achievement as well.

“In agricultural field, the majority of farmers in UP grow sugarcane and due to biofuel and ethanol policy, presently, the sugar mills are now economically viable and that is the reason why with the support of the government, the farmers are getting money from sugarcane which was delayed earlier. Over Rs 1 lakh crore have been given to the farmers from the sugar mills, which is a very big achievement,” Gadkari said. He also said for the BJP, the politics for progress and development is the most important and nationalism is the heart of BJP’s ideology.

“Second important agenda is good governance, and third is Deen Dayal Upadhyay’s thinking of antodaya — the last man of the society who is socially, economically, educationally backward, we always think that he is God for us and we want to work for him,” Gadkari said.

The Union minister said the BJP does not want to play politics on the basis of caste, creed, sex and particular religion. “We want to play the politics for progress and development. Social equality and economic equality is the mission for us. We don’t want to discriminate anybody on any basis. And that is the reason our politics is Sabka saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka prayas and the welfare of gaon, garib, mazdoor, kisan is our agenda,” he explained.

Gadkari said for the past 50 years, nothing happened in UP, but since 2014, the BJP had transformed the state into a new and progressive one.

