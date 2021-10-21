100 Cr Covid Vaccine Doses: Shot in the Arm for India, But Where Does it Stand Globally?

India kick-started its vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus on January 16, just 10 months after the infection was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. In the next nine months, the country has managed to administer 100 crore doses to its population. Impressive as it is, the number, however, doesn’t put India among the most vaccinated nations.

China also has managed to touch this milestone. It is also important to note that only these two countries have populations of over 100 crore.

To date, over 664 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered across the world, according to Our World In Data. India accounts for about 15 per cent of this number. Around 48 per cent of the world population has received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine.

Here’s India’s position in terms of doses administered:

China

China, which started its vaccination drive last year, has so far applied over 223 crore doses, according to Johns Hopkins University. The country crossed the milestone of 100 crore vaccines in June. Further, in mid-September, China fully vaccinated more than 100 crore people, as per its national health commission. The country has managed to fully inoculate about 75 per cent of its population.

India

In terms of total doses administered, India is second globally. The country’s vaccination drive completed 277 days on Tuesday. In these nearly 40 weeks, India managed to administer 100 crore doses to its population. While in terms of percentage, only about 21 per cent of its eligible population is fully vaccinated, the achievement is a special landmark for the country considering that vaccines for all above 18 years started only on May 1.

So far, out of the total doses administered, about 29 crore are second doses and over 70 crore are first, union health ministry data shows.

United States

The US is at the third position globally with about 41 crore doses administered, as per data from Johns Hopkins University. It has managed to fully vaccinate 58 per cent of its population with at least 19 crore doses.

Miles to go for India to fully vaccinate its population

Even as India celebrates the milestone of 100 crore doses, the challenge is not yet over. While several countries have vaccinated a major share of their population, India is far from fully vaccinating even a quarter.

As per data from Johns Hopkins University, India has fully vaccinated about 21 per cent of its population. It is much lower when compared to a number of countries.

The United Arab Emirates, Portugal, Malta and Singapore have fully vaccinated more than 80 per cent of their citizens and are at the top position in terms of fully vaccinated population. It is also important to note that these countries are much smaller than India in terms of population.

India is the second-most populous country globally after China. China has fully vaccinated about 75 per cent of its citizens. The US is the third country globally in terms of population and has fully vaccinated about 58 per cent.

Indonesia, which is fourth in terms of population, has fully vaccinated over 23 per cent of its people, and Pakistan, standing fifth, has vaccinated only 16 per cent of its population fully.

