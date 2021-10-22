100-crore Vaccination Milestone: Top US Lawmakers Say India's Success Will Help World Defeat Covid-19

Top US lawmakers have congratulated India after the cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore milestone, saying India’s success will help the world defeat the pandemic.

Retweeting the congratulatory message of the US Embassy in India, US secretary of state Antony Blinken said: “We congratulate India for the extraordinary accomplishment of administering one billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. I applaud India’s successes in fighting COVID-19 at home and for its efforts to help end the pandemic in the Indo-Pacific region and well beyond."

We congratulate India for the extraordinary accomplishment of administering one billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. I applaud India's successes in fighting COVID-19 at home and for its efforts to help end the pandemic in the Indo-Pacific region and well beyond. https://t.co/SJZKVlhCjU— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) October 21, 2021

Deputy secretary of state Wendy R Sherman invoked the collaboration of the Quad countries in promoting Covid-19 vaccination in their commitment to end the pandemic.

She tweeted: “Congratulations to India on administering their 1 billionth dose of COVID-19 vaccine! We applaud India’s commitment to ramp up vaccine production for export and use worldwide. With the #Quad, the U.S. and India are working together to vaccinate the world and end the pandemic."

Congratulations to India on administering their 1 billionth dose of COVID-19 vaccine! We applaud India’s commitment to ramp up vaccine production for export and use worldwide. With the #Quad, the U.S. and India are working together to vaccinate the world and end the pandemic.— Wendy R. Sherman (@DeputySecState) October 21, 2021

Congressman Gregory Meeks, chairman of the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee, tweeted: “Congratulations to India on reaching this important milestone in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. As a global leader in pharmaceutical & vaccine manufacturing, India’s success will help the world defeat this pandemic."

CM @RepGregoryMeeks: Congratulations to India on reaching this important milestone in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. As a global leader in pharmaceutical & vaccine manufacturing, India's success will help the world defeat this pandemic.https://t.co/jqsZRxx4ir — House Foreign Affairs Committee (@HouseForeign) October 21, 2021

As a global leader in pharmaceutical and vaccine manufacturing, India’s success will help the world defeat this pandemic, he said. Great to see that India has reached 1 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccination. What an achievement! Senator Steve Daines from Montana said.

Great to see that India has reached 1 billion doses of the COVID 19 vaccination. What an achievement! https://t.co/9JIMXmcng8— Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) October 21, 2021

Congresswoman Robin Kelly said India has now administered more than one billion doses of the lifesaving Covid-19 vaccine. This is a promising milestone. Vaccination rates across the world are an important factor in our global recovery from this pandemic, she said.

India has now administered more than one billion doses of the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine. This is a promising milestone. Vaccination rates across the world are an important factor in our global recovery from this pandemic. https://t.co/i2FoBjUqq6— Robin Kelly (@RepRobinKelly) October 21, 2021

The New York Times said India’s billion-dose milestone represented a turnaround in a vaccination drive that got off to a slow start, as India’s governing party prioritised elections and took up a lax attitude in tackling the virus, continuing to hold crowded political rallies and allowing religious festivals to take place even as cases surged.

Sharing a report from the Indian media on the 100-crore milestone in Covid vaccinations, Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman tweeted: “India crosses another milestone of 1Billion #COVID19 vaccinations thanks to the collaboration of their govt, front-line workers, vaccine mfr, CoWIN innovators & partners. Congratulations @DrSJaishankar @ICMRDELHI @AyushmanNHA @MoHFW_INDIA @SandhuTaranjitS"

The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee also congratulated India on achieving the vaccination milestone. “Truly wonderful news out of India. We must all do our part to end the spread of Covid-19 everywhere, as it remains a threat to our lives and livelihoods as long as it persists anywhere. We are in this together."

Truly wonderful news out of India. We must all do our part to end the spread of Covid-19 everywhere, as it remains a threat to our lives and livelihoods as long as it persists anywhere. We are in this together. https://t.co/IVJyLlxzSs— Senate Foreign Relations Committee (@SFRCdems) October 21, 2021

Wishes also poured in for India from World Health Organisation and the leadership of Israel, Bhutan and Sri Lanka along with other countries. Vaccine Maitri is a humanitarian initiative undertaken by the Indian government to provide Covid-19 vaccines to countries around the world. The government started providing vaccines from January 20. India has, so far, delivered around 66.3 million doses of vaccines to 95 countries, including Canada, the UK, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Brazil, Nepal, South Africa, Ukraine and Bahrain.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.