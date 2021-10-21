100-Crore Vaccine Milestone Reached: UP on Top ​Overall, Maharashtra Leads in Second Doses Delivered

Uttar Pradesh has administered the most number of Covid vaccine shots among all states and union territories in the country but Maharashtra tops the chart in terms of fully inoculated population, union health ministry data showed on Thursday even as India crossed the milestone of 100 crore doses delivered.

The country’s most populous state UP has so far administered 12.21 crore vaccine shots. Of these, only 2.78 crore are second doses while 9.43 crore are first.

Maharashtra, standing second in terms of population, has delivered 9.32 crore vaccine doses. The state has administered 2.88 crore second doses and 6.43 crore first ones, the union health ministry data up to Thursday morning shows.

As the vaccination drive across the country picked up pace in the past few weeks, West Bengal replaced Gujarat at the third position in terms of overall doses. Bengal has administered 6.85 crore shots, including 1.87 crore second doses.

For a very long period, Gujarat was at the third spot in terms of overall doses. While it has lost that place, it is still at the third position across the country in terms of second doses administered. Of the total 6.76 crore shots, Gujarat has administered 2.35 crore second doses.

On Thursday, the cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore milestone. Uttar Pradesh has the highest, 12.21 per cent, contribution in the drive, followed by Maharashtra (9.32 per cent) and West Bengal (6.85 per cent).

Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are also in the top ten states in terms of overall doses administered.

In terms of second doses administered, Karnataka is at the fourth position with 2.05 crore. Only four states — Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka — have administered second doses to more than two crore people.

At least eight states have administered second doses to more than one crore people, including Kerala (1.24 crore) and Odisha (1.02 crore).

So far, the Centre has supplied more than 103.5 crore vaccine doses to the states and union territories. As of date, more than 10.85 crore balance and unutilised vaccine shots are available with the states/UTs, as per the health ministry.

India’s vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus began on January 16. In the next 278 days, the country completed the task of administering 100 crore doses. About 30 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated now.

