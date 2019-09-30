100 Fall Ill Due to Contaminated Water in Rajasthan's Dungarpur
Those taken ill complained of vomiting and diarrhoea, Dungapur Chief Medical and Health Officer Mahendra Kumar Parmar said.
Representative image.(Reuters)
Jaipur: Over 100 people have been hospitalised in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district after they fell ill apparently due to contaminated drinking water, officials said on Monday.
There were four children among those who were admitted at the hospital on Sunday.
Parmar said the water apparently got contaminated as the district is witnessing heavy rainfall over the last two days and the pipe got damaged during cable laying work of a telecom company. He said those under treatment are recuperating and a sample of contaminated water has been sent for testing.
