Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

100 Houses Damaged as Heavy Rains Continue to Lash Kerala Coast

The state cabinet has decided to allot Rs 22.5 crore to nine coastal districts that have been facing the wrath of the sea.

PTI

Updated:June 13, 2019, 6:04 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
100 Houses Damaged as Heavy Rains Continue to Lash Kerala Coast
A file photo shows children playing near the Kochi in coast in Kerala. (Reuters)
Loading...

Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rains continued to lash parts of Kerala, uprooting trees and destroying houses in several coastal areas, which bore the brunt of the rough sea, as the south west monsoon remained active.

According to a Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) report, Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode were among the places that received good rainfall.

In its forecast, the IMD said, "Strong winds from westerly direction with speeds reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 50 kmph likely along and off Kerala coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea."

Meanwhile, residents of a coastal area here on Thursday protested against the "lackadaisical" attitude of the authorities causing delay in constructing the sea wall.

Minister for Water Resources K Krishnankutty faced the ire of residents of Valiyathura near here, when he visited the coastal area to take the stock of the situation.

"The sea wall is a long-pending demand of the residents. Nothing has been done yet. We are losing land every rainy season. Where will we go?" a resident lamented.

Despite assurance from the minister that he would hold discussions and do the needful, the residents refused to budge following which the police had to use force to take Krishnankutty to the car and safety.

Due to rising sea levels, erosion and high tidal waves, Valiyathura residents are facing severe destruction with around 15 houses completely destroyed so far, officials said.

Besides, around 100 houses were damaged.

Meanwhile, the state cabinet has decided to allot Rs 22.5 crore to nine coastal districts of the state, which has been facing the wrath of the sea.

"The fund will be allotted to Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod districts," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a Facebook post.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram