English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
100 Naxals Involved in Dantewada Attack That Killed BJP MLA, 4 Others: Chhattisgarh Police
Chhattisgarh Police have also recovered a GPS device of Naxals from the site in which the rebels had set the location of the Improvised Explosive Device used in the incident.
Chhattisgarh Police have also recovered a GPS device of Naxals from the site in which the rebels had set the location of the Improvised Explosive Device used in the incident.
Loading...
Raipur: At least 100 Naxals are suspected to be involved in the attack in which a BJP MLA and four security personnel were killed in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, a police official said on Wednesday.
Police have also recovered a GPS device of Naxals from the site in which the rebels had set the location of the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) used in the incident.
Bheema Mandavi, the BJP MLA from Dantewada seat, and four personnel of his security staff were killed when Naxals blew up their vehicle near Shyamgiri village on Tuesday, just two days before the first-phase of the Lok Sabha polls in the state.
"We have received inputs that around 100 Naxals, including 50 to 60 armed and rest militia (lower rung) members, led by commanders Deva and Vinod, were involved in the attack," Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava told PTI over phone.
Malangir area committee of the banned CPI (Maoist), which is active in the area, along with Kerlapal area committee and some cadres of Jagargunda area committee jointly executed the attack, he said.
Three weapons, including a 9 MM pistol and two rifles, were reported to be missing from the attack site, he said. "According to ground inputs, it was a pre-planned attack as a large number of armed cadres could not gather in such a short span of time. It could have been a trap laid for the MLA," Pallava said.
On Tuesday, it was Mandavi's third visit on the route in the election season.
The SP said the area was sanitised twice by the District Reserve Group (DRG) in last five days, but the IED can be planted in a day only.
On Monday, Mandavi passed through the same route but that day, de-mining exercise was done by security forces and he was escorted by an additional team of DRG, Pallava said.
That day, the MLA is suspected to have told some villagers that he would attend the fair held in Shyamgiri on Tuesday, or somebody from the village would have invited him for it, he said.
"We are checking the call details record of the MLA to ascertain if any person from the area called him," he said.
The MLA's mobile phone is missing and it might have been taken by Naxals, the official said.
On Tuesday also, Mandavi was being escorted by additional security of 50 DRG personnel on 25 motorcycles, during his poll campaigning.
But when he sought that security be withdrawn citing that he had completed his campaigning for the day, the security forces returned, he said.
The MLA then suddenly decided to head to towards Kuwakonda in his bullet proof vehicle, following which his security staff in the escort vehicle informed the police.
The Bacheli police station head officer immediately called the MLA, asking him not to take that route due to security reasons, he said.
"In the meantime, the MLA left behind his piloting escort vehicle. He, along with four security personnel in his SUV, and another vehicle behind carrying five policemen, headed towards Shyamgiri, ignoring the advisory," he said, adding two escort vehicles followed his SUV.
After spending a couple of minutes at Shyamgiri fair, the MLA headed towards Kuwakonda.
He barely covered a distance of around 200 metres when Naxals triggered a powerful IED blast with around 60-70 kg of landmine, that flung the vehicle several feet in the air. The blast left an eight-feet crater at the site, he said.
"All the vehicle occupants, including the MLA, his three personal security officers and the driver - a police constable, died on the spot," he said.
The Naxals also opened fire on the vehicle, to which the security personnel in the escorting vehicles retaliated.
About 25 minutes after the blast, reinforcement reached the spot and till then, intermittent exchange of fire was underway, the official said.
Soon after sensing the presence of reinforcement, the rebels fled in three different directions, he said.
The distance between Bacheli and Kuwakonda in 14 km and the strike took place four km ahead of Kuwakonda police station.
A GPS device belonging to Naxals was also recovered from the spot in which the location of the IED planted beneath the road was set, Pallava said.
The GPS was being examined to check if locations of more IEDs planted in the area were fed into it, he added.
Police have also recovered a GPS device of Naxals from the site in which the rebels had set the location of the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) used in the incident.
Bheema Mandavi, the BJP MLA from Dantewada seat, and four personnel of his security staff were killed when Naxals blew up their vehicle near Shyamgiri village on Tuesday, just two days before the first-phase of the Lok Sabha polls in the state.
"We have received inputs that around 100 Naxals, including 50 to 60 armed and rest militia (lower rung) members, led by commanders Deva and Vinod, were involved in the attack," Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava told PTI over phone.
Malangir area committee of the banned CPI (Maoist), which is active in the area, along with Kerlapal area committee and some cadres of Jagargunda area committee jointly executed the attack, he said.
Three weapons, including a 9 MM pistol and two rifles, were reported to be missing from the attack site, he said. "According to ground inputs, it was a pre-planned attack as a large number of armed cadres could not gather in such a short span of time. It could have been a trap laid for the MLA," Pallava said.
On Tuesday, it was Mandavi's third visit on the route in the election season.
The SP said the area was sanitised twice by the District Reserve Group (DRG) in last five days, but the IED can be planted in a day only.
On Monday, Mandavi passed through the same route but that day, de-mining exercise was done by security forces and he was escorted by an additional team of DRG, Pallava said.
That day, the MLA is suspected to have told some villagers that he would attend the fair held in Shyamgiri on Tuesday, or somebody from the village would have invited him for it, he said.
"We are checking the call details record of the MLA to ascertain if any person from the area called him," he said.
The MLA's mobile phone is missing and it might have been taken by Naxals, the official said.
On Tuesday also, Mandavi was being escorted by additional security of 50 DRG personnel on 25 motorcycles, during his poll campaigning.
But when he sought that security be withdrawn citing that he had completed his campaigning for the day, the security forces returned, he said.
The MLA then suddenly decided to head to towards Kuwakonda in his bullet proof vehicle, following which his security staff in the escort vehicle informed the police.
The Bacheli police station head officer immediately called the MLA, asking him not to take that route due to security reasons, he said.
"In the meantime, the MLA left behind his piloting escort vehicle. He, along with four security personnel in his SUV, and another vehicle behind carrying five policemen, headed towards Shyamgiri, ignoring the advisory," he said, adding two escort vehicles followed his SUV.
After spending a couple of minutes at Shyamgiri fair, the MLA headed towards Kuwakonda.
He barely covered a distance of around 200 metres when Naxals triggered a powerful IED blast with around 60-70 kg of landmine, that flung the vehicle several feet in the air. The blast left an eight-feet crater at the site, he said.
"All the vehicle occupants, including the MLA, his three personal security officers and the driver - a police constable, died on the spot," he said.
The Naxals also opened fire on the vehicle, to which the security personnel in the escorting vehicles retaliated.
About 25 minutes after the blast, reinforcement reached the spot and till then, intermittent exchange of fire was underway, the official said.
Soon after sensing the presence of reinforcement, the rebels fled in three different directions, he said.
The distance between Bacheli and Kuwakonda in 14 km and the strike took place four km ahead of Kuwakonda police station.
A GPS device belonging to Naxals was also recovered from the spot in which the location of the IED planted beneath the road was set, Pallava said.
The GPS was being examined to check if locations of more IEDs planted in the area were fed into it, he added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: In Biggest Interview, PM Modi Says BJP Will Win With Bigger Majority Than 2014
-
Tuesday 09 April , 2019
Opposition Reacts To PM Modi's Interview To News18
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
-
Saturday 06 April , 2019
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Elections 2019: In Biggest Interview, PM Modi Says BJP Will Win With Bigger Majority Than 2014
Tuesday 09 April , 2019 Opposition Reacts To PM Modi's Interview To News18
Monday 08 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
Saturday 06 April , 2019 'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 7 Pro Leaks With Dual-Edge Display, Triple Camera And Special 5G Variant
- Game of Thrones: Khal Drogo Actor Jason Momoa Talks About 'Almost Losing' His 'Khaleesi' Emilia Clarke
- Sonam Kapoor Dons Big Geeky Glasses, Husband Anand Ahuja Calls Her a Nerd
- Avengers Endgame Sold Nearly Double the Advance Tickets of Aquaman, Infinity War, Captain Marvel Combined
- Greta Thunberg Affect? 'Flight Shame' is Making Swedes Skip Air Travel
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results