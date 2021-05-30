100 Test Covid Positive, 4 Dead in Telangana Village After Attending Wedding Ceremony

As many as 100 people tested positive for novel coronavirus in a hamlet in Khammam district, after attending a wedding ceremony. Of the 100, four people have succumbed to the disease, according to reports including the bridegroom’s father.

As per Covid protocol, the guest limit for weddings in Telangana is only 40 people but the Times of India reported that over 250 people attended the ceremony, later 100 have tested positive. The attendees were reportedly not wearing protective masks and were not maintaining physical distance.

The issue came to light after one of the attendees showed symptoms and got himself tested. And then officials were alerted and the contact testing process. Following which medical facilities were provided to the infected people in the village, to prevent further spread. The bride and bridegroom also tested positive and are under isolation along with their family.

Several violations of Covid-19 have been reported across Telangana, despite COVID-19 norms and lockdown in place, people are going ahead with the weddings and ceremonies with more than the permitted number of guests.

In a similar incident reported in Hanmajipet in Nizamabad district, about 90 guests tested positive for the coronavirus, out of nearly 400 that attended a wedding.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here