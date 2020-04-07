100 Test Positive in Mumbai, Total Cases Rise to 590; Death Toll Rises to 40

At least 100 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Mumbai on Tuesday, taking the total number of the affected people so far to 590, the civic body said. Simultaneously, the death toll rose to 40 with five people succumbing to the infection, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated in a release.

"The rise in the cases is seen because 55 patients are diagnosed amongst the contacts in high risk containment area as a result of screening clinics and vigorous contact tracingefforts by the health teams," it said.

One hundred and fifty persons tested positive for coronavirus infection in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking the number of COVID-19 patients in the state to 1,018, a health official said here.

Maharashtra thus became the first state in the country to report more than 1,000 coronavirus cases, he said. Of the 150 patients detected on Tuesday, 116 were reported in Mumbai, he added.

Other new cases were reported from Pune (18), three each from Ahmednagar, Nagpur and Aurangabad, two each from Thane and Buldana, and one each from Satara, Ratnagiri and Sangli, said the official.

