English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
100-year-old Soldier Among Veterans of Subhash Chandra Bose's INA to March on Republic Day
This would be the first time that INA soldiers will take part in the Republic Day parade, Major General Rajpal Poonia, Parade Deputy Commander, said.
file photo of Indian Army's road show during the Republic Day parade. (Image: REUTERS)
Loading...
New Delhi: More than 70 years after independence, four personnel of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's Indian National Army (INA) would march on the Republic Day parade this year.
This would be the first time that INA soldiers will take part in the Republic Day parade, news agency ANI said quoting Major General Rajpal Poonia, Parade Deputy Commander.
The four soldiers are aged between 97 and 100 and they hail from nearby areas of Delhi-NCR.
The senior-most soldier is 100 years old, named Bhagmal resident of Manesar, Haryana who had joined and fought for INA in 1942.
Asked why only four soldiers of INA are taking part, Poonia said it was difficult to find members of the INA who are still alive.
The other three members include Lalti Ram, 98, from Panchkula, Hira Singh, 97, from Narnaul in Haryana and Parmanand Yadav from Chandigarh.
Founded in 1942 by Ras Bihari Bose, INA was led into war by Netaji who had fought fierce battles with the British till Independence.
However, the INA soldiers were not allowed to merge with the Indian Army due to certain policies of the government at that time.
Along with the INA soldiers, M-777 howitzers and the K-9Vajras PD propelled artillery guns would also form part of the new entrants at Rajpath this year.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
This would be the first time that INA soldiers will take part in the Republic Day parade, news agency ANI said quoting Major General Rajpal Poonia, Parade Deputy Commander.
The four soldiers are aged between 97 and 100 and they hail from nearby areas of Delhi-NCR.
The senior-most soldier is 100 years old, named Bhagmal resident of Manesar, Haryana who had joined and fought for INA in 1942.
Asked why only four soldiers of INA are taking part, Poonia said it was difficult to find members of the INA who are still alive.
The other three members include Lalti Ram, 98, from Panchkula, Hira Singh, 97, from Narnaul in Haryana and Parmanand Yadav from Chandigarh.
Founded in 1942 by Ras Bihari Bose, INA was led into war by Netaji who had fought fierce battles with the British till Independence.
However, the INA soldiers were not allowed to merge with the Indian Army due to certain policies of the government at that time.
Along with the INA soldiers, M-777 howitzers and the K-9Vajras PD propelled artillery guns would also form part of the new entrants at Rajpath this year.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- JLF 2019 LIVE Updates: Bibek Debroy Says People Who Believe India Had Ancient Tech Should First Read the Puranas
- Fortnite to Pokemon Go: US Video Game Industry Scored $43.4 Billion Record Sales Last Year
- Facebook is Cracking Down on Fake News With Harsher Penalties, Ahead of Crucial Elections in India
- Pixar's First Woman Directed Short 'Bao' is Special and Not Just for the Oscar Nomination
- Priyanka Chopra Repeats Her Signature White Turtle Neck Like a Pro
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results