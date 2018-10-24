100-Year-Old Woman Brutally Raped in Bengal, Youth Blames Alcohol in Confession

A 100-year-old woman was brutally raped allegedly by a 20-year-old youth in the middle of the night in West Bengal's Nadia district, the police said on Wednesday."The incident took place on Monday night. Argha Biswas alias Abhijit was caught by the family members of the old woman. A complaint was filed on Tuesday," an officer of the Chakdah police station told IANS.The culprit from the Gangaprasadpur area has been arrested and has reportedly confessed, saying he committed the crime under the influence of alcohol.A relative of the victim told News18 that the family found the victim covered in blood and caught the accused who hid under the bed when the woman raised an alarm.The proceedings are going on and the centenarian has been released from the hospital after the required medical tests.Additional Superintendent of Police, Kalyani (Nadia District), Azhar A Tousif, told News18 that the woman’s age is yet to be ascertained while adding that the youth had confessed to committing the crime. “We don’t have any document which will ascertain that the victim’s age is 100. His family members are claiming that she is 100 years old and she was raped by a local youth. The youth confessed that he raped her. We are still waiting for the medical report. Everything is subject to investigation,” he said.The case comes two days after a woman was raped and an iron rod inserted in her private parts allegedly by a relative angry over a land dispute in Jalpaiguri district.