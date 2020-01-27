1,000 kg Marijuana Leaves Worth Rs 1.25 Crore Seized in Haryana
The accused was nabbed by the STF team near Sampla road, Jhajjar by-pass area, while acting on a tip off.
Image for representation (AP photo).
Chandigarh: In a major haul, Haryana Police has seized 1,000 kg marijuana leaves worth Rs 1.25 crore from a four-wheeler in Jhajjar district, officials said on Monday.
Special task force sleuths also arrested Surjit of Hisar in this connection, they said.
The accused was nabbed by the STF team near Sampla road, Jhajjar by-pass area, while acting on a tip off, the police said in a statement here.
During checking of the four-wheeler, police found 50 bags of the contraband weighing 1,000 kg, they said.
Paint and thinner were loaded in the vehicle in order to hide the contraband, they added.
During preliminary interrogation, it was revealed that the seized contraband was being supplied from Odisha to Hisar, the police said.
Along with Surjit, three of his aides, Ram Mehar, Anil and Sube Singh, were involved in the smuggling, the officials said.
A case under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered and efforts were being made to nab the other accused, police said.
