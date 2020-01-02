1,000 Teachers from 6 Govt Colleges in MP Quit Over Demands Including 'Clear-cut Promotion Policy'

Bhopal: At least 1,000 teachers from six government medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh have resigned in the last 48 hours to press their demands including a "clear- cut promotion policy", their union said on Thursday.

The protest could hit services in hospitals attached to government-run medical colleges. The protesting teachers would not be reporting for duty from January 9, said Dr Rakesh Malviya, secretary of the state unit of the Central Medical Teachers' Association. Remaining 2,300 teachers from other colleges were expected to tender resignations by Friday, he told PTI.

"We want the state government to come out with a clear-cut promotion policy for us and address anomalies in the pay and perks under the 7th Pay Commission," Malviya said. The absence of teachers from January 9 can hit medical services as they also serve in hospitals attached to 13 government-run medical colleges.

Hamadia Hospital, attached to Gandhi Medical College here, alone caters to around 3,500 patients every day. Medical education minister Vijaylaxmi Sadho could not be contacted for comment.

