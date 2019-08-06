10,000 Forced to Leave Homes as Incessant Rains Flood Kolhapur in Maharashtra; Highway Shut
Kolhapur has been witnessing 'unprecedented' rains, causing a flood-like situation in several districts.
Photo for representation. (Getty Images)
Pune: Low-lying areas in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district were flooded on Tuesday following incessant rains, forcing around 10,000 people to leave their homes and shift to safer places, a senior official said.
The national highway between south Kolhapur and Belgaum in Karnataka was shut for vehicular traffic due to water-logging in the area, Kolhapur Superintendent of Police Abhinav Deshmukh said.
"On Monday, we closed one side of the national highway. However, as rains increased, we had to shut the entire national highway in the early hours of Tuesday," he said.
Kolhapur has been witnessing "unprecedented" rains, causing a flood-like situation in several tehsils, he said.
"On Monday, we shifted more than 4,500 people from low-lying areas, and today, over 6,000 people have been evacuated from several villages," Deshmukh said.
Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade, local administration and police have been roped in for help as some rivers in the district are flowing above the danger mark, he said.
"An Army column (comprising around 60 personnel) has been summoned from Pune. They are likely to join the rescue operation in the district soon," the official said.
Due to incessant rains in western Maharashtra, the district administrations of Pune, Satara, Kolhapur and Sangli declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Tuesday, sources said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Janhvi Braving 7 Degrees in Georgia with a Shawl is All of Us in Winters
- Brazil Gang Leader Dresses up as His Daughter in Bid to Escape Jail, Gets Busted
- Draft E-Commerce Guidelines for Consumer Protection 2019: Our Interests Are Safeguarded
- Will Apple Increase iPhone Prices Because of New Tariffs? Ming-Chi Kuo Says They Won't
- Arthur Recommends Sacking of Sarfaraz as Pakistan Captain