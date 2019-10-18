10,000 Insecticidal Nets to be Distributed in Bareilly and Budaun in Anti-Malaria Drive

Bareilly and Budaun districts of Uttar Pradesh have been reeling under malaria this season as a number of people have tested positive for the mosquito-borne disease.

To ensure that the mosquito-borne disease does not infect others in these districts, soon 10,000 long-lasting insecticidal nets (LLINs) will be distributed among the residents in malaria sensitive villages of Bareilly and Budaun, The Times of India reported.

Dr. Awadhesh Yadav said, "We'll provide 10,000 LLINs each to Bareilly and Budaun districts this week."

Since 2018, both Bareilly and Budaun districts have reported malaria outbreaks. In 2017, Bareilly reported 274 malaria cases while 1,325 people tested positive of the mosquito borne disease in Budaun. The numbers of malaria cases spiked in 2018 with 37,382 people testing positive in Bareilly and 20,289 in Budaun.

From January to October 11 this year, Bareilly has reported 39,456 malaria cases while Budaun has reported 15,479 cases during the same period.

The report mentioned that the Bareilly health department had sought 5 lakh LLINs from the government for distribution in malaria-affected villages, but received only around 500 LLINs earlier this year. Sources said that 10,000 more LLINs that it will get received will be distributed in villages which reported high cases of the "killer" malaria strain - plasmodium falciparum (PF).

In its bid to prevent spread of malaria, health department initially decided to collect normal mosquito nets from residents of two villages each in Bareilly and Budaun, and treat these with medicines/chemicals to convert them into insecticide-treated bed-nets (ITNs), TOI reported.

According to the sources of the daily, the conversion of normal mosquito nets to ITNs could not be done this year.

A large number of malaria cases were reported in three blocks of Bareilly and four blocks of Budaun on either side of the Bareilly-Budaun border, the reported mentioned health officials as saying.

According to health officials, a majority of the patients who have tested positive were from Majhgavan, Bhamora and Ramnagar blocks of Bareilly and Dataganj, Samrer, Jagat and Binawar blocks of Budaun.

