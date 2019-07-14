Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

10,000 People Rendered Homeless in Tripura Flood: Officials

State Project Officer of Disaster Management, Sarat Das, said personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and secureity forces of the state rescued a number of stranded people from Khowai and West Tripura districts

PTI

Updated:July 14, 2019, 11:47 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
10,000 People Rendered Homeless in Tripura Flood: Officials
Due to rising water level in rivers and flooding in low-lying areas, people have been shifted to safer locations. (News18)
Loading...

Agartala: At least 10,000 people of two districts of Tripura were rendered homeless and forced to take shelter in relief camps following floods caused by incessant rain for the last two days, officials of the state revenue department said Sunday.

State Project Officer of Disaster Management, Sarat Das, said personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and secureity forces of the state rescued a number of stranded people from Khowai and West Tripura districts.

Around 8,000 and 2,000 people had taken shelter in government buildings and local clubs in West Tripura and Khowai districts, where temporary relief camps were opened by the administration.

"Sufficient boats and rescue teams were kept in readiness to tackle the situation if it turns worse. District administrations were working to provide food and other relief materials to the flood affected people," Das told PTI.

He said, rain and thundershower have been forecast for Monday.

"We have arranged food, water and medicines for the flood victims," Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Sadar, Ashim Saha said.

The Sadar sub-division falls in West Tripura district.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said, "Our government is closely monitoring the heavy rain situation in Tripura and officials are on high alert.... NDRF, State Disaster

Volunteers and Police personals are on ground to tackle any situation."

The worst affected areas in and around Agartala city included Srilanka Basti, Baldakhal, Ambedkar Colony, Pratapgarh which are close to the river Haora.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram