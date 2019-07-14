10,000 People Rendered Homeless in Tripura Flood: Officials
State Project Officer of Disaster Management, Sarat Das, said personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and secureity forces of the state rescued a number of stranded people from Khowai and West Tripura districts
Due to rising water level in rivers and flooding in low-lying areas, people have been shifted to safer locations. (News18)
Agartala: At least 10,000 people of two districts of Tripura were rendered homeless and forced to take shelter in relief camps following floods caused by incessant rain for the last two days, officials of the state revenue department said Sunday.
Around 8,000 and 2,000 people had taken shelter in government buildings and local clubs in West Tripura and Khowai districts, where temporary relief camps were opened by the administration.
"Sufficient boats and rescue teams were kept in readiness to tackle the situation if it turns worse. District administrations were working to provide food and other relief materials to the flood affected people," Das told PTI.
He said, rain and thundershower have been forecast for Monday.
"We have arranged food, water and medicines for the flood victims," Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Sadar, Ashim Saha said.
The Sadar sub-division falls in West Tripura district.
Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said, "Our government is closely monitoring the heavy rain situation in Tripura and officials are on high alert.... NDRF, State Disaster
Volunteers and Police personals are on ground to tackle any situation."
The worst affected areas in and around Agartala city included Srilanka Basti, Baldakhal, Ambedkar Colony, Pratapgarh which are close to the river Haora.
