100th Shramik Special Train Leaves Pune for Hatia Carrying Over 682 Passengers

Representative Image. (Reuters)

District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said that there were 682 passengers on board the Pune-Hatia train, which was the 100th Shramik special train to depart from the city.

  Last Updated: June 24, 2020, 5:33 PM IST
The 100th 'Shramik special' train from Pune, carrying over 680 passengers, mostly migrant workers, students and their families, departed for Jharkhand on Wednesday, the district administration said.

District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said that there were 682 passengers on board the Pune-Hatia train, which was the 100th Shramik special train to depart from the city.

"Of these 682 passengers, 618 were from Jharkhand, 57 from Odisha and seven from West Bengal. The passengers include migrant workers, students and their families," he added.

So far 1.25 lakh passengers, mostly migrantworkers, have been ferried in Shramik special trains from Pune to different states, including Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan.

The district administration has also used state transport buses to ferry migrant workers from Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka till the borders of their states so far, he said.

