1,023 Fast Track Courts Set Up, Rs 2,250 Crore Provided to States from Nirbhaya Fund, Smriti Irani Informs Rajya Sabha
The minister said the Nirbhaya Fund is being managed directly by the finance ministry and funds are cleared by it, and an empowered committee headed by the Secretary in the Ministry of Women and Child Development gives its comments on whether the projects come under the fund's purview.
File photo of Union minister Smriti Irani. (PTI)
New Delhi: The government has set up one-stop centres in 33 states and Union Territories across the country under the Nirbhaya Fund and provided Rs 2,250 crore under 29 programmes to ensure women safety, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.
Replying to supplementaries during the Question Hour, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said the government has also set up 1,023 fast track courts under the Nirbhaya fund for providing early justice to the aggrieved women.
"The Nirbhaya Fund was set up in 2013 and till July 17, 2019, Rs 2,250 crore in funds have been sent to states to implement 29 programmes for ensuring women safety," she told the House.
Irani lamented that till 2014, only one project towards women’s safety was approved but that too was not implemented. She said one-stop centres are being set up in 33 states and UTs and a total of 2.20 lakh women have been helped so far in the country through such centres.
Irani said the Nirbhaya Fund is being managed directly by the Finance ministry and funds are cleared by it, while an empowered committee headed by the Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development, only gives its comments on whether the projects come under the purview of the Fund.
In her written reply, the minister said the Nirbhaya Framework provides for a non-lapsable corpus fund for safety and security of women to be administered by the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) of the Ministry of Finance (MoF) of the Government of India.
"Setting up of special courts is under the domain of state governments and high courts. However, as part of the proposed National Mission for Safety of women (NMSW), a Scheme on the lines of other Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) for setting up Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) has been formulated for expeditious trial and disposal of pending cases of rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), Act,” she said.
"The Empowered Committee (EC) of Officers constituted under the Framework for Nirbhaya Fund has appraised the project for setting up of FTSCs at a total financial outlay of Rs 767.25 crore," she added.
Also Watch
-
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bizarre: 4-Year-Old Australian Boy Claims to be Reincarnation of Princess Diana
- Mission Mangal Trailer Has Akshay Kumar Leading a Team of Talented Scientists
- Hrithik Roshan, Anand Kumar Host Special Screening of Super 30 for Vice President Venkaiah Naidu
- ICJ Orders Pakistan To Grant Consular Access To Kulbhushan Jadav
- Watch: Airline Passenger Caught Using Toes to Scroll Through In-Flight Entertainment