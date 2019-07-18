Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

1,023 Fast Track Courts Set Up, Rs 2,250 Crore Provided to States from Nirbhaya Fund, Smriti Irani Informs Rajya Sabha

The minister said the Nirbhaya Fund is being managed directly by the finance ministry and funds are cleared by it, and an empowered committee headed by the Secretary in the Ministry of Women and Child Development gives its comments on whether the projects come under the fund's purview.

PTI

Updated:July 18, 2019, 5:57 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
1,023 Fast Track Courts Set Up, Rs 2,250 Crore Provided to States from Nirbhaya Fund, Smriti Irani Informs Rajya Sabha
File photo of Union minister Smriti Irani. (PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: The government has set up one-stop centres in 33 states and Union Territories across the country under the Nirbhaya Fund and provided Rs 2,250 crore under 29 programmes to ensure women safety, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Replying to supplementaries during the Question Hour, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said the government has also set up 1,023 fast track courts under the Nirbhaya fund for providing early justice to the aggrieved women.

"The Nirbhaya Fund was set up in 2013 and till July 17, 2019, Rs 2,250 crore in funds have been sent to states to implement 29 programmes for ensuring women safety," she told the House.

Irani lamented that till 2014, only one project towards women’s safety was approved but that too was not implemented. She said one-stop centres are being set up in 33 states and UTs and a total of 2.20 lakh women have been helped so far in the country through such centres.

Irani said the Nirbhaya Fund is being managed directly by the Finance ministry and funds are cleared by it, while an empowered committee headed by the Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development, only gives its comments on whether the projects come under the purview of the Fund.

In her written reply, the minister said the Nirbhaya Framework provides for a non-lapsable corpus fund for safety and security of women to be administered by the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) of the Ministry of Finance (MoF) of the Government of India.

"Setting up of special courts is under the domain of state governments and high courts. However, as part of the proposed National Mission for Safety of women (NMSW), a Scheme on the lines of other Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) for setting up Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) has been formulated for expeditious trial and disposal of pending cases of rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), Act,” she said.

"The Empowered Committee (EC) of Officers constituted under the Framework for Nirbhaya Fund has appraised the project for setting up of FTSCs at a total financial outlay of Rs 767.25 crore," she added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram