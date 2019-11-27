1,025 Chinese Transgressions into Indian Territory Reported from 2016 to 2018: Govt Tells Lok Sabha
Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said the number of transgressions by the Chinese Army in 2016 was 273, rising to 426 in 2017..
Image for representation.
New Delhi: A total of 1,025 incidents of transgressions by the Chinese Army into Indian territory took place between 2016 and 2018, according to government data.
Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik, replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, said the number of transgressions by the Chinese Army in 2016 was 273, rising to 426 in 2017.
The number of transgressions reported last year was 326, he said.
Troops of both countries were locked in a 73-day stand-off in Doklam near Sikkim last year after the Indian side stopped the building of a road in the disputed area by the Chinese Army. Indian troops intervened to stop the road as it posed a security risk to Chicken Neck, the narrow corridor connecting India with its north-eastern states.
The standoff ended on August 28, 2017, following a mutual agreement under which China stopped the construction of the road and India withdrew its troops.
