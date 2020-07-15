103 Cases of Coronavirus Reported in Anantnag District Jail Complex

The District Jail Complex at Anantnag in South Kashmir is now plagued by the coronavirus epidemic, with 103 cases reported so far. These include of 100 inmates.

A prison employee and a private contractor are among those who have tested positive.

Taking serious note of this, Anantnag's District Legal Services Authority has issued instructions to the district and jail administrations, directing them to immediately isolate the patients and to deploy a full medical team in prison. Following this, several affected prisoners have been shifted from jail to another place.

The Legal Services Authority has also taken serious note of the shortage of space in jail.

Earlier, several Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF personnel had tested positive in Anantnag after which authorities in police lines and CRPF camps had issued instructions for special measures.