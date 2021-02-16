105 Residents of Bengaluru Apartment Complex Test Positive for Covid-19 After Attending a Party

At least 105 residents of an apartment complex in Bengaluru’s Bommanahalli have been found to be COVID-19 positive after they attended a party hosted in the complex. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) began testing the residents after being notified of coronavirus cases on February 12.

The number rose to 105 on Monday, according to BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad. "The number of cases has risen to 105. We are taking all the measures to control further spread of the coronavirus. We have also called a meeting of citizens’ groups of the city to discuss how the spread can be controlled among the people," Prasad was quoted the The News Minute as saying.

The civic body was going to test 200 more residents on Tuesday. According to Bommanahalli Health Officer Dr Savitha, none the 105 infected residents have shown any symptops of COVID-19 and only one person had to be admitted following a drop in oxygen level. The rest have self-quarantined themselves.

The samples have been sent to NIMHANS (National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences) to understand the virulency of the virus and the results are expected to arrive in a week, she said.

"As many as 96 people are above the age of 50, and 68 of these people have comorbidities. We are monitoring the situation," Dr Savitha said.

The BBMP said it has taken all the necessary measures to prevent the spread of the virus and is also conducting health check-ups in the apartment complex.