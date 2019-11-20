Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

105-year-old Bhageerathi Amma Sits for Fourth Standard Exams at Kerala's Kollam

Despite of all the odds, Amma’s sharpness in memorising things coupled with better eyesight and hearing helped her with the lessons.

News18.com

Updated:November 20, 2019, 3:28 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
105-year-old Bhageerathi Amma Sits for Fourth Standard Exams at Kerala's Kollam
105-year old woman Bhageerathi Amma appeared for 4th standard equivalent examination conducted under Kerala State Literacy Mission.

Thiruvananthauram: It was an unusual spectacle when 105-year-old Bhageerathi Amma from Thrikkaruva in Kollam district sat for the fourth standard equivalency examination on Tuesday.

Shouldering family responsibilities from an early age, Amma was left with no other option, but to quit her studies.

However, at the age of 105, perhaps the oldest person to do so, Amma has resumed her studies under Kerala State Literacy Mission.

Amma’s mother passed away when her younger sibling was born. Thereafter taking the job of the younger siblings became her job. Soon after her marriage, Amma lost her husband in the mid-thirties and was left with four daughters and two sons.

Despite of all the odds, Amma’s sharpness in memorising things coupled with better eyesight and hearing helped her with the lessons.

Amma stays with her youngest daughter, Thankamani Amma, who is 67-year-old.

Bhageerathi Amma is proving a tough competitor to the 96-year-old Karthyayani Amma, a native of Haripad, who scored 98 marks out of 100 in the Literacy Mission’s Aksharalaksham literacy programme. Karthyayani Amma was later chosen as the Commonwealth Goodwill Ambassador.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram