105-year-old Bhageerathi Amma Sits for Fourth Standard Exams at Kerala's Kollam

Thiruvananthauram: It was an unusual spectacle when 105-year-old Bhageerathi Amma from Thrikkaruva in Kollam district sat for the fourth standard equivalency examination on Tuesday.

Shouldering family responsibilities from an early age, Amma was left with no other option, but to quit her studies.

However, at the age of 105, perhaps the oldest person to do so, Amma has resumed her studies under Kerala State Literacy Mission.

Amma’s mother passed away when her younger sibling was born. Thereafter taking the job of the younger siblings became her job. Soon after her marriage, Amma lost her husband in the mid-thirties and was left with four daughters and two sons.

Despite of all the odds, Amma’s sharpness in memorising things coupled with better eyesight and hearing helped her with the lessons.

Amma stays with her youngest daughter, Thankamani Amma, who is 67-year-old.

Bhageerathi Amma is proving a tough competitor to the 96-year-old Karthyayani Amma, a native of Haripad, who scored 98 marks out of 100 in the Literacy Mission’s Aksharalaksham literacy programme. Karthyayani Amma was later chosen as the Commonwealth Goodwill Ambassador.

