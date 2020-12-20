News18 Logo

105-year-old Freedom Fighter Hariram Dhaka Dies, Cremated with State Honours in Rajasthan

File photo of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Dhaka died on Saturday, his grandson Baldev Dhaka said. His eldest son Bhanwarlal Dhaka performed the last rites at their native village Naurangsar.

Hariram Dhaka, a 105-year-old freedom fighter from Churu district in Rajasthan, passed away and his mortal remains were cremated with state honours at his native village on Sunday. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his predecessor Vasundhara Raje expressed their condolences on Dhaka's demise.

CM Gehlot tweeted, "My deepest condolences on the death of freedom fighter Hariram Dhaka, resident of Naurangasar village of Churu. His contribution to the country''s freedom movement will always be remembered. May God give strength to the grieving family and peace to the departed soul." Former chief minister Raje said, "I convey condolences on the demise of freedom fighter Hariram Dhaka ji. His contribution to India's freedom struggle is unforgettable. I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and strength to the grieving family." .

