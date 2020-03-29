Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

106 New Coronavirus Cases, 6 Deaths Reported From 6 States in 24 Hours, Says Centre

Raman Gangakhedkar of the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) said till Sunday, 34,931 tests were conducted for the contagion.

PTI

Updated:March 29, 2020, 7:04 PM IST
106 New Coronavirus Cases, 6 Deaths Reported From 6 States in 24 Hours, Says Centre
A man paints a message on a street after India ordered a 21- day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

New Delhi: The health ministry on Sunday said 106 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths were reported from six states in the last 24 hours.

Joint Secretary in the ministry Lav Agarwal said till now, there are 979 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country, including 25 deaths.

Raman Gangakhedkar of the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) said till Sunday, 34,931 tests were conducted for the contagion.

"Capacity utilisation in the ICMR network is around 30 per cent. We have increased the number of laboratories, 113 have been made functional and 47 private laboratories have been given the approval to conduct COVID-19 tests," he said.

Joint Secretary in the Home Ministry Punya Salila Srivastava said employers must be instructed to give full wages to workers on the due date without any deduction for the closed-down period and landlords cannot charge rent for this period.

She also said the workers cannot be forced to vacate the premises.

"The SPs and DMs will be held personally responsible for its strict implementation," Srivastava said, referring to the orders issued to stop the mass exodus of migrant workers.

She also said that the states were instructed to seal the borders.

Agarwal said the ongoing 21-day lockdown has resulted in some behavioural, mental health issues and NIMHANS has launched a toll-free number-08046110007 for consultation.

Asked to provide the number of patients presently on ventilator, he said that data was being monitored at the state level.

