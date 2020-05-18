106 New Covid-19 Cases Recorded in Jammu and Kashmir, Including 55 Cops and 5 Doctors

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded its second-highest jump in coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, with 106 new infections, including 55 police personnel and five doctors. Three patients died on Monday at a hospital in Srinagar, taking the death toll to 16.

Among the 106 new cases, 94 are from Kashmir division and 12 from Jammu. A maximum of 59 patients were detected in Anantnag district of South Kashmir, of which 55 were from samples taken from District Police lines in Anantnag. Police sources said these cops belong to J&K Armed Police and include one deputy commandant. At least 77 armed police personnel have tested positive from District Police lines Anantnag so far.

Five doctors also tested positive on Monday -- three from ENT section of SMHS Hospital in Srinagar and one each from the Government Dental College and SKIMS Medical College Hospital. SMHS hospital administration said three of its doctors and one from the Dental College had come in contact with a 29-year-old woman who died on Sunday. More than 15 medics, paramedics and other hospital staff have been infected so far in the Kashmir division.

Monday was the first time that three patients died in a single day in J&K. Hospital sources said one of the deceased, a 75-year-old from Hiller Kokernag, had tested negative twice for the virus and his report came back positive after surgery at SMHS.

The tally of cases has risen to 1,289, with 665 active patients and 34 recoveries. Government officials say the spike in cases has been due to the arrival of several people stuck in various states.