1,062 Fresh COVID-19 Cases Take Punjab's Tally To 1,19,186

Chandigarh: Punjab’s tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,19,186 on Monday as 1,062 more people tested positive for the disease, while the state’s death toll mounted to 3,641 with 38 more fatalities, a medical bulletin said. The number of active cases in the state stands at 12,897, it said.

Of the latest fatalities, eight were reported from Ludhiana; six from Jalandhar; five from Amritsar; three each from Fatehgarh Sahib, Hoshiarpur and Rupnagar; two each from Gurdaspur and Muktsar; and one each from SBS Nagar, Kapurthala, Moga, Mohali, Patiala and Ferozepur, the bulletin stated. The fresh cases were reported from Amritsar (178), Ludhiana (156), Jalandhar (98) and Bathinda (70), among other districts, it said.

A total of 1,671 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 1,02,648. Forty-seven critical patients are on ventilator support, while 291 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

So far, a total of 19,73,958 samples have been collected for testing in the state, it said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor