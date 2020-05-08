INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

1,089 New Coronavirus Cases in Maharashtra With 784 in Mumbai, 37 Deaths Take State Toll to 731

Image for representation: Reuters

Image for representation: Reuters

The total number of patients who have recovered and been discharged from hospitals is 3,470.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 8, 2020, 10:16 PM IST
Share this:

The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 19,063 with 1,089 new cases being detected on Friday, 784 of them in Mumbai.

The death toll due to the pandemic in the state rose to 731 with 37 deaths reported during the day, a health department statement said.

169 patients were discharged after recovery, it added. State capital Mumbai reported 784 new patients and 25 deaths. Ten coronavirus patients died in Pune.

The total number of patients who have recovered and been discharged from hospitals is 3,470.

So far, 2,12,350 people have been tested for coronavirus in Maharashtra.

There are 1,139 containment zones while 2,39, 531 people are in home quarantine and 13,494 in institutional quarantine.

Pune has reported 1,938 positive cases and 132 deaths so far, Thane city 724 cases and eight deaths, Navi Mumbai city 716 cases and four deaths,Kalyan Dombivali 284 cases and three deaths, Mira Bhayander 192 cases and two deaths, Vasai Virar 194 cases and nine deaths, Panvel 132 cases and two deaths,Malegaon 450 cases and 12 deaths.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra, thus, are as follows: Total number of cases 19,063, new cases 1,089, deaths 731, discharged 3,470, active cases 14,862, tests conducted 2,12,350.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading