Kejriwal's '10 Baje, 10 Hafte, 10 Minute' Campaign a Hit as Delhiites Answer His Call to Defeat Dengue

New Delhi: For Delhi, it was a busy Sunday as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s war cry against the Dengue menace was popularly heard. Delhiites inspected their houses for stagnant water in a bid to prevent the spread of Dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases under Kejriwal's campaign "10 Hafte-10 Baje-10 Minute."

Soon after Kejriwal took to Twitter to shares images of his house, the micro-blogging website was abuzz with posts of people cleaning their houses and neighbourhoods to get rid of the breeding grounds of infected mosquitoes. As people shared photos, their Chief Minister retweeted them.

My family and I inspected our home today to make sure there is no standing clean water in any part of the house. This is the best way to protect your family from dengue. I am happy to see people across Delhi participate in this campaign.#10Hafte10Baje10Minute pic.twitter.com/RGAIPc83Y4 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 1, 2019

The Delhi Chief Minister on Wednesday announced a massive campaign against mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya under the name “10 weeks, 10 o'clock, 10 minutes”. The campaign will involve the wide participation of people of the capital in preventing the spread of mosquito-borne diseases.

"I appeal to Delhi residents to give ten minutes every Sunday from September 1 till November 15, in ensuring there is no stagnant water in their houses or surroundings, which causes the breeding of dengue carrier mosquito," Kejriwal said at a press conference.

Further, he said that with the solid efforts of his government and participation of people of Delhi, his government has managed to control the spread of monsoon-diseases - dengue and chikungunya in the national capital.

Dengue control cells have been set up to prevent, generate awareness about dengue and chikungunya.

On Sunday, from ministers to the common masses, the CM’s special campaign against Dengue was participated by all of the residents of the country’s capital. Sunita Kejriwal, too, joined lakhs of people on Twitter to give a peek of the campaign.

“I checked my house for any stagnant clean water, to make sure my it’s Dengue-free! I hope you checked your home too,” said Atishi, popular AAP leader, in her tweet on Sunday.

I checked my house for any stagnant clean water, to make sure my it’s Dengue-free! I hope you checked your home too#10Hafte10Baje10Minute pic.twitter.com/NrByYGqOGU — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) September 1, 2019

Deputy CM and Education Minister, Manish Sisodia, shared images of himself inspecting the possible places where water can be stagnant in his house.

अपने परिवार को डेंगू से बचाने के लिए ज़रूरी है कि मेरे घर में डेंगू के मच्छर का घर न बने... आज से हर रविवार डेंगू पर वार .... 10 हफ़्ते - 10बजे - 10 मिनट... #10Hafte10Baje10Minute pic.twitter.com/2mbERrjR6G — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) September 1, 2019

दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री @ArvindKejriwal जी आह्वान पर पूरी दिल्ली के अंदर डेंगू के ख़िलाफ़ महाअभियान शरू किया जा चुका है, मैंने तो अपना घर चेक कर लिया आप भी आज अपने घर की चेकिंग करें, साफ़ पानी जहां भी इकठ्ठा हो उसे बदलें और उसकी जगह पर नया साफ़ पानी डालें।#10Hafte10Baje10Minute pic.twitter.com/3zi0EnkLRT — Gopal Rai (@AapKaGopalRai) September 1, 2019

Just #10Hafte10Baje10Minute of checking every Sunday and Delhi will have 0️⃣ Dengue.I did my bit @ArvindKejriwal sir, after seeing your repetitive appeals, I hope every citizen leaves Sunday laze & ensures the health of the city.Great campaign! Collective action. pic.twitter.com/rk7yTlJZrT — Bhaskar Sharma (@FromBhaskar) September 1, 2019

Kejriwal, in his Wednesday presser, had said that to prevent the spread of monsoon diseases in the national capital, a number of steps have been taken by his government. "500 fever clinics and a number of mohallah clinics have been set up across Delhi. Nodal officers have been appointed in all the hospitals. Dedicated dengue beds have also been put up in every hospitals and private hospitals have been allowed to increase 20 percent capacity for dengue and chikungunya during this season.

