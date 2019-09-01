Take the pledge to vote

Kejriwal's '10 Baje, 10 Hafte, 10 Minute' Campaign a Hit as Delhiites Answer His Call to Defeat Dengue

On Sunday, from ministers to the common masses, the CM’s special campaign against Dengue was participated by all of the residents of the country’s capital.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 1, 2019, 3:24 PM IST
Kejriwal's '10 Baje, 10 Hafte, 10 Minute' Campaign a Hit as Delhiites Answer His Call to Defeat Dengue
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inspects for standing water in his own house. (Image: Arvind Kejriwal/Twitter)
New Delhi: For Delhi, it was a busy Sunday as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s war cry against the Dengue menace was popularly heard. Delhiites inspected their houses for stagnant water in a bid to prevent the spread of Dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases under Kejriwal's campaign "10 Hafte-10 Baje-10 Minute."

Soon after Kejriwal took to Twitter to shares images of his house, the micro-blogging website was abuzz with posts of people cleaning their houses and neighbourhoods to get rid of the breeding grounds of infected mosquitoes. As people shared photos, their Chief Minister retweeted them.

The Delhi Chief Minister on Wednesday announced a massive campaign against mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya under the name “10 weeks, 10 o'clock, 10 minutes”. The campaign will involve the wide participation of people of the capital in preventing the spread of mosquito-borne diseases.

"I appeal to Delhi residents to give ten minutes every Sunday from September 1 till November 15, in ensuring there is no stagnant water in their houses or surroundings, which causes the breeding of dengue carrier mosquito," Kejriwal said at a press conference.

Further, he said that with the solid efforts of his government and participation of people of Delhi, his government has managed to control the spread of monsoon-diseases - dengue and chikungunya in the national capital.

Dengue control cells have been set up to prevent, generate awareness about dengue and chikungunya.

On Sunday, from ministers to the common masses, the CM’s special campaign against Dengue was participated by all of the residents of the country’s capital. Sunita Kejriwal, too, joined lakhs of people on Twitter to give a peek of the campaign.

“I checked my house for any stagnant clean water, to make sure my it’s Dengue-free! I hope you checked your home too,” said Atishi, popular AAP leader, in her tweet on Sunday.

Deputy CM and Education Minister, Manish Sisodia, shared images of himself inspecting the possible places where water can be stagnant in his house.

Kejriwal, in his Wednesday presser, had said that to prevent the spread of monsoon diseases in the national capital, a number of steps have been taken by his government. "500 fever clinics and a number of mohallah clinics have been set up across Delhi. Nodal officers have been appointed in all the hospitals. Dedicated dengue beds have also been put up in every hospitals and private hospitals have been allowed to increase 20 percent capacity for dengue and chikungunya during this season.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
