Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

'10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute': Delhi CM Launches Campaign against Dengue, Inspects His Home for Stagnant Water

Kejriwal had appealed to Delhi residents to give 10 minutes every Sunday — from September 1 till November 15 — to ensure there's no stagnant water in their houses or surroundings to prevent the breeding of dengue-carrier mosquitoes.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 1, 2019, 2:54 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute': Delhi CM Launches Campaign against Dengue, Inspects His Home for Stagnant Water
CM Arvind Kejriwal inspects for standing water in his own house. (Image: Arvind Kejriwal/Twitter)
Loading...

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday launched his special mass campaign, under the name "10 Hafte-10 Baje-10 Minute" (10 weeks-10o'clock-10 minutes), against dengue by inspecting his home for stagnant water to prevent the spread of mosquito-borne diseases.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said, "My family and I inspected our home today to make sure there is no standing clean water in any part of the house. This is the best way to protect your family from dengue. I am happy to see people across Delhi participate in this campaign. #10Hafte10Baje10Minute."

At a press conference on Wednesday, Kejriwal had appealed to Delhi residents to give 10 minutes every Sunday — from September 1 till November 15 — to ensure there's no stagnant water in their houses or surroundings to prevent the breeding of dengue-carrier mosquitoes.

The chief minister had said efforts like establishing Mohalla Clinics and fever clinics have led to 80 percent decrease in dengue and Chikungunya cases in the last four years.

"We are trying hard to ensure that this year there will be no deaths due to dengue and chikungunya," he had said.

The Delhi government on Friday asked all agencies and departments concerned to convert the fight against dengue into a mass movement to ensure that mosquitoes, which spread vector-borne diseases, do not breed in the city.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram