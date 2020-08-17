10th Session of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Postponed
Tibetan government-in-exile Speaker Pema Jungney (centre) and Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok (left) and Parliamentary Secretary Tsewang Ngodhup during the press conference concerning the postponement of 10th session of the 16th Tibetan Parliament. (Image: tibet.net)
This announcement was made by the parliament's Speaker Pema Jungney and Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok during a press conference here on Monday.
The tenth session of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, which was scheduled to take place from 16-24 September, 2020, has been postponed until March next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This decision has been taken considering the rising urgency situation across the world caused by COVID-19 which originated in Wuhan, China," said Jungney. Even though, the September session shall not be convened, important matters related to the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile will be considered without any negligence, some officials of the parliament said.