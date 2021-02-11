11.2.21 Shillong Teer Lottery Result Out at meghalayateer.com, Highest Correct Guesses Win First Prize

The Shillong Teer lottery result for Thursday, February 11 was declared in the afternoon. The Shillong Teer Lottery for February 11 was announced twice for two rounds: Round 1 at 3.30pm while Round 2 results were released at 4:30 PM on the state lottery department’s official website, www.meghalayateer.com/. In this lottery, a total of 12 archery clubs take part in the event which is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association at the Polo Ground in Shillong. The reason why archery clubs are involved is because in this lottery, the winner is not determined by a draw. Winner of the Shillong Teer lottery is the person who is able to make a right guess of the number of arrows shot in a round.

There are two rounds that are held as a part of this lottery. In round 1, 50 archers shoot a maximum of 30 arrows each and in round 2, the same number of archers shoot 20 arrows at max per person. The winner of Round 1 gets to take home Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet, while the round 2 winner gets Rs 60 for every Re 1 bet. In a rare situation, where a person is able to make a right guess in both the rounds, then he or she will take home a whopping sum of Rs 4000 for every Re 1 bet. This situation is called the Fourcast.

For the convenience of the lottery buyers, there is a rule that states the number of arrows that can be shot in a round must fall between 700 to 2000. The result of the Shillong Teer lottery is also announced round-wise. Round 1 results are out by 3:30 PM while the round 2 result is declared at 4:30 PM. The price of one ticket of Thursday, February 11 lottery can range between Re 1 to Rs 100.