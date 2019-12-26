11 Booked for Kidnapping, Raping 21-Year-Old in Maharashtra's Palghar District

Palghar: A case has been registered against 11 people for allegedly kidnapping, raping and torturing a 21-year-old girl for more than a year in Vasai

taluka of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Thursday.

The Vasai police on Wednesday registered an offence against 11 people and no arrest has been made in this regard, police public relations officer Hemant Katkar said.

According to the complainant, the accused, who are residents of Rangaon and Kalam in Vasai, allegedly kept her in confinement, raped and tortured her, he added.

In July 2018, one of the accused allegedly entered into a relationship with the victim, the official said, adding that the accused along with a few others later abducted the woman.

The victim was forced to sign blank papers and affidavits to prove that she had married one of the accused, he said.

During her time in confinement, the woman was subjected to repeated rapes, as a result of which she gave birth to a baby girl, Katkar said.

The abuse lasted till December this year, following which the victim registered a complaint with the police, he added.

An offence under sections 376 (rape), 366 (kidnap), 342 (wrongful confinement) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the alleged accused, who have not been arrested as yet, he added.

