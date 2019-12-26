Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

11 Booked for Kidnapping, Raping 21-Year-Old in Maharashtra's Palghar District

The Vasai police on Wednesday registered an offence against 11 people and no arrest has been made in this regard, police public relations officer Hemant Katkar said.

PTI

Updated:December 26, 2019, 5:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
11 Booked for Kidnapping, Raping 21-Year-Old in Maharashtra's Palghar District
Representative image.

Palghar: A case has been registered against 11 people for allegedly kidnapping, raping and torturing a 21-year-old girl for more than a year in Vasai

taluka of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Thursday.

The Vasai police on Wednesday registered an offence against 11 people and no arrest has been made in this regard, police public relations officer Hemant Katkar said.

According to the complainant, the accused, who are residents of Rangaon and Kalam in Vasai, allegedly kept her in confinement, raped and tortured her, he added.

In July 2018, one of the accused allegedly entered into a relationship with the victim, the official said, adding that the accused along with a few others later abducted the woman.

The victim was forced to sign blank papers and affidavits to prove that she had married one of the accused, he said.

During her time in confinement, the woman was subjected to repeated rapes, as a result of which she gave birth to a baby girl, Katkar said.

The abuse lasted till December this year, following which the victim registered a complaint with the police, he added.

An offence under sections 376 (rape), 366 (kidnap), 342 (wrongful confinement) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the alleged accused, who have not been arrested as yet, he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram